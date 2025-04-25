Back to overview
Emirates Shipping Line comes onboard World Shipping Council

April 25, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The World Shipping Council (WSC), the voice of the liner shipping industry, has welcomed UAE-based Emirates Shipping Line (ESL) as its newest member.

Established in 2006 in Dubai, UAE, ESL is said to be present in 30 countries, operating over 70 offices. On the WSC Board, the company will be represented by CEO Till Ole Barrelet.

Barrelet said: “We are committed to being part of the conversation and a driver of positive change, and we look forward to collaborating with fellow industry leaders on the World Shipping Council. Given the vital role WSC plays in advocating for solutions and shaping the future of shipping, we are keen to support the work to address challenges – from regulatory inconsistencies to sustainability and the path to net zero – head on and shape the future of the industry.”

Joe Kramek, the President & CEO of the WSC, commented: “We are delighted to have Emirates Shipping Line join the World Shipping Council. Liner shipping is a global enterprise at its core, enabling trade and connecting people and businesses across every region of the world. ESL’s broad international reach and strong commitment to advancing a safe, secure, and sustainable industry make them a great fit for WSC, and we look forward to working together to shape the future of global trade.”

To note, the WSC, working with policymakers and stakeholder groups, reportedly seeks to shape the future growth of a “socially responsible, environmentally sustainable, safe, and secure” shipping industry. Its latest activities are marked by the global tariff turmoil and the shipping industry’s path to decarbonization.

Among other things, in 2025, the council called on the European Commission (EC) to recognize that liner shipping is investing in Europe and urged it to support the sector on its path to decarbonize supply chains, fostering open trade and protecting critical sea lanes from geopolitical disruptions.

The organization also expressed concerns regarding the new port fee regime announced by the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR), cautioning that the measures could undermine American trade, hurt U.S. producers and weaken efforts to strengthen the nation’s maritime industry. The WSC stressed that constructive pathways, such as targeted investment incentives, infrastructure improvements and streamlined regulatory processes, can deliver lasting benefits without disrupting U.S. trade or raising costs for American producers and consumers.

