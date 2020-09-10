End in sight for fairway adjustment project in Hamburg
Port of Hamburg, Germany, has just announced that the fairway adjustment of the Elbe River is on its home stretch.
In the final stage this week, the cutter-head suction dredger (CSD) Fernão de Magalhães – owned by Jan De Nul – will do the remaining work on the Elbe river bed.
According to the port, this is the first time that a dredger of this type is operating in Hamburg.
Port officials expect this cutter dredger will stay in the area until the end of September.
“As the ship is used near the shore in the Blankenese area, noise pollution may arise occasionally, but this will be reduced to a minimum,” the port said in the release.
The entire project between the North Sea and the Port of Hamburg remains on track for completion in 2021.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 days ago
23,964 TEU HMM Hamburg makes its first call in Hamburg
On late 31 August, Germany’s Port of Hamburg welcomed for the first time HMM Hamburg, a brand ...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 15 days ago
Port of Hamburg’s cargo volumes hit by COVID-19
Germany’s largest universal port, the Port of Hamburg, felt the negative effects of the COVID-...Posted: 15 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
HHLA, Port of Braunschweig partner up on eco-friendly inland waterway shipping
Last week, HHLA and Hafenbetriebsgesellschaft Braunschweig mbH signed a strategic partnership agreem...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Port of Hamburg becomes more sustainable with solar-powered mooring systems
A newly-built berthing area in the Elbe River is powered by nineteen solar panels. The panels provid...Posted: about 1 month ago