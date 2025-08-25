Back to overview
Environmental review completed for upcoming Gulf of America lease sale

August 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has finalized the environmental study required for the next round of the Gulf of America’s Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) lease sale to move forward.

Illustration; Source: BOEM

The completion of the final programmatic environmental impact statement (EIS) analyzing the potential impacts of the country’s proposed oil and gas lease sale on the marine, coastal, and human environments was announced on August 22. The notice of availability is set to be published in the Federal Register on August 29.

“Completing this programmatic environmental review ensures that we are making well-informed decisions about future oil and gas activities in the Gulf of America,” said Acting BOEM Director Matt Giacona. “This analysis strengthens our commitment to transparency, environmental compliance, and providing greater certainty for American energy producers.”

As explained, the final programmatic EIS supports future proposed Gulf of America OCS oil and gas activities and serves as a basis for tiered environmental analyses for post-lease activities, among other things. It is expected to help streamline future approvals and reduce delays for American energy producers.

BOEM manages nearly 3.2 billion acres of the OCS. In fiscal year 2024, this area was responsible for producing 667.5 million barrels of oil, representing about 14% of total U.S. production.

Since the One Big Beautiful Bill Act requires Gulf of America lease sales to occur over a structured timeline, it mandates at least 30 lease sales through 2040, paired with six in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The first sale under the new law, Big Beautiful Gulf 1 (BBG1), is set for December 10, 2025. 

As previously reported, approximately 15,000 unleased blocks situated 3 to 231 miles offshore across the Gulf’s Western, Central, and Eastern planning areas will be offered in the next lease sale. The leases awarded through this will be for oil and gas exploration and development only.

