Illustration; Source: BOEM
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy US puts 30 new oil & gas lease sales on Gulf of America’s menu

US puts 30 new oil & gas lease sales on Gulf of America’s menu

Authorities & Government
August 20, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has unveiled an uptick in the oil and gas leasing schedule in the Gulf of America, formerly the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, which is said to strengthen the nation’s offshore energy dominance aspirations.

Illustration; Source: BOEM

Thanks to the Trump administration’s ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act,’ the U.S. Department of the Interior is rolling out a long-term schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet to commit to a predictable sale schedule and deliver on President Donald Trump’s promise to expand American energy production and enforce U.S. energy independence. 

Doug Burgum, Interior Secretary, remarked: “The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a landmark step toward unleashing America’s energy potential. Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re putting in place a bold, long-term program that strengthens American energy dominance, creates good-paying jobs and ensures we continue to responsibly develop our offshore resources.” 

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

While the first sale in the Gulf of America under the new law, titled ‘Big Beautiful Gulf 1,’ is set for December 10, 2025, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish the final notice at least 30 days before the sale.

The inclusion of at least 30 lease sales in the Gulf of America is said to underscore the region’s indispensable role in America’s energy ecosystem, accounting for roughly 14–15% of U.S. crude oil production and serving as the linchpin of offshore energy output.

According to the DOI, the scheduled sales offer the oil and gas sector much-needed clarity and stability, encouraging continued investment in deepwater infrastructure, which is perceived to be foundational to national energy resilience.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The Department of the Interior explained: “The Gulf supports hundreds of thousands of jobs, contributes tens of billions to GDP annually and generates substantial federal and state revenues. The economic and energy-security gains from these sales are both immediate and long-lasting. 

“Alaska plays a vital role in America’s energy future, and Cook Inlet, along Alaska’s south-central coast near Anchorage, is at the center of that opportunity. By including six lease sales in Cook Inlet through 2032, the plan ensures Alaskans benefit from new jobs, stronger local economies and long-term investment in their communities.”

The U.S. claims that Alaska’s position as both a strategic energy hub and a gateway to the Arctic makes it essential to America’s energy security. As a result, responsible development in Cook Inlet is expected to help reduce reliance on imports while supporting the state’s decades-long tradition of powering the nation with homegrown energy. 

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

“The predictable schedule meets the law’s requirements while advancing the Trump administration’s priorities of growing the economy, reducing dependence on foreign energy and keeping America a global energy leader,” noted the Department of the Interior.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles