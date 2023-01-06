EODEX to remove unexploded ordnance from Moray West site

January 6, 2023, by Adnan Memija

EODEX UK Subsea has secured a contract for the safe and environmentally friendly disposal of legacy unexploded ordnance (UXOs) in the Moray Firth, ahead of construction works on the Moray West offshore wind project.

Work has recently begun to ensure the cable route and the offshore site are safe and ready for construction works and cable laying.

Related Article Posted: 7 days ago Moray West to start 2023 with export cable route UXO work Posted: 7 days ago

EODEX possesses the right to use a military-developed technology in the subsea environment called “low-order deflagration”.

The technology is approved for use in the commercial environment by the UK Government and aims to provide a means of safe disposal of underwater UXOs.

According to the company, its solution avoids the potentially destructive and harmful “high order” method of disposal, which could damage the seabed, the marine environment, and harm marine mammals and marine life.

“The EODEX team are delighted to be supporting the Moray West project using the very latest specialist technology to safely remove the UXO threat for this project. We have a duty to minimise disturbance during these important maritime operations around our shores and protect our biodiversity”, said Andrew Woollven, EODEX’s managing director.

The Moray West offshore wind farm is located in the Moray Firth, approximately 22.5 kilometres from the Caithness coastline.

The development will be comprised of 60 Siemens Gamesa 14.7 MW wind turbine generators with an installed capacity of 882 MW.

Last year, Moray West secured a Contract for Difference (CfD) as part of the UK Government’s latest CfD Allocation Round.

The project is expected to reach financial close in the coming months, with first power expected in 2024.

The offshore wind farm is developed and majority-owned by Ocean Winds, with Lithuania’s Ignitis Group holding a minority share in the project.