Subsea7 nets contract for 'strategically important' project in West Africa
Back to overview
Home Subsea Subsea7 nets contract for ‘strategically important’ project in West Africa

Subsea7 nets contract for ‘strategically important’ project in West Africa

Project & Tenders
May 21, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Subsea7 has secured a sizeable subsea contract, worth between $50 million and $150 million, for a project in West Africa deemed as “strategically important.

Source: Subsea7

Under the contract, Subsea7 is in charge of transporting and installing flexible pipelines, umbilicals, and associated subsea components for the connection of a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel as well as the pre-laying activities for an upcoming drilling campaign.

Project management and engineering work will begin immediately at the company’s offices in Sutton, UK, and Suresnes, France, with offshore activity to start in 2026.

Jerome Perrin, Vice President Africa, Middle East, and Türkiye for Subsea7, said: “Our close and agile collaboration with our clients allows us to make possible cost-effective and reliable offshore solutions for their needs. We are pleased to be able to support this client in executing such a strategically important project in West Africa.”

As for Subsea7’s most recent news, it is worth mentioning that the company a couple of days ago announced a contract with U.S. energy giant ConocoPhillips for a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study for the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) development project in Norwegian waters.

This came after a contract worth over $1.25 billion with Brazilian oil & gas giant Petrobras for a field located at 2,000 meters of water depth off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, reported early this month.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles