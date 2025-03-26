Back to overview
Home Green Marine EPS expands fleet with new 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC

EPS expands fleet with new 7,000 CEU dual-fuel PCTC

Vessels
March 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singaporean shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has taken delivery of Lake Travis, the fifth 7,000 CEU dual-fuel pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

According to the Chinese shipbuilder, the latest addition to EPS’ fleet was delivered on March 24, 2025, ahead of schedule.

Like its sister vessels, Lake Travis has a length of 199.9 meters, a molded breadth of 38 meters, a designed draft of 8.6 meters,  a gross tonnage of 72,000, a designed speed of 19.5 knots, and 12 cargo decks in total.

The PCTC features a high-pressure dual-fuel engine and two sets of 2,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG storage tanks, with a hybrid propulsion system provided by Finnish technology group Wärtsilä.

The vessel was designed to meet IMO TIER III emissions standards and is capable of reducing SOx, NOx, particulate matter, and CO2 emissions by using dual-fuel hybrid power.

Lake Travis is a part of EPS’ 4+2 shipbuilding order placed in 2022 at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai).

The first unit from this batch, Lake Herman, was delivered in 2023. Delivery of the sixth vessel, Lake Victoria, is anticipated in June 2025.

Related Article

EPS has additional LNG dual-fuel PCTCs on order at two Chinese shipyards, namely at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Jinling.

The order at Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding encompasses four 5,500 CEU PCTCs, with delivery scheduled for 2027.

The remaining two LNG dual-fuel PCTCs ordered at CMHI Jinling are expected to be delivered in 2028.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles