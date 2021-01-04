Equinor gets consent for use of well intervention vessel

January 4, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has received consent from the country’s offshore safety agency for the use of the Island Wellserver vessel for well intervention operations in Norway.

The Petroleum Safety Authority (PSA) said on Monday it had given Equinor an extension of consent to use the Island Wellserver well intervention facility in 2021.

This consent is an extension of an existing consent, which was granted to Equinor back in January 2020.

The vessel has been working for Equinor since April 2009. By starting a new contract in 2020, the Island Wellserver entered its twelfth year of working for the same client.

The consent applies to the use of Island Wellserver for light well intervention on fields in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and the Barents Sea.

The Island Wellserver well intervention vessel is owned by Island Offshore. The vessel, built in 2008, is Norwegian-flagged and classified by DNV-GL.

Island Wellserver was issued with an Acknowledgement of Compliance (AoC) by the PSA in April 2009.

It is worth reminding that Equinor, in March 2019, awarded a well intervention serivces contract to Island Offshore and TIOS/ The new agreement was signed for the use of Island Wellserver.

Through this agreement, Equinor extended the existing contract by one year, with options for 3×1 additional years.

Vessels for light well intervention, also called mobile offshore units (MOU), are important tools to increase the recovery from oil wells in service.