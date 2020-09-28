Aker Solutions firms up Breidablikk subsea award
Aker Solutions has secured a subsea production system contract from Equinor for the Breidablikk development in the North Sea.
The contract value is about NOK 2.5 billion, including options.
It covers the delivery of four subsea templates and up to 23 subsea trees and associated components.
Specifically, the deliveries include Aker Solutions’ standard, lightweight vertical subsea trees, and Vectus, the company’s next-generation subsea control system.
Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, stated:
“We are very pleased to see the Breidablikk project move forward, following the interim measures by the Norwegian authorities this summer.
“The award demonstrates our competitive position in the subsea market and will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and internationally, creating work for hundreds of employees across Aker Solutions.”
The work will take place at Aker Solutions’ locations in Fornebu, Tranby, Egersund, Sandnessjøen and Ågotnes.
Additional deliveries will also come from Brazil, Malaysia and the UK.
Previously, the letter of intent from June this year, included 15 subsea trees. Consequently, the additional eight adds NOK 0.5 billion to Aker Solutions’ order intake.
Breidablikk is a large oil discovery on the Norwegian Continental Shelf located north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea.
It is a subsea field development with a tie-back to the Grane platform.
Project partners behind the project are Equinor, Petoro, Vår Energi and ConocoPhillips.
The project development is also subject to final approval by the Norwegian authorities.
