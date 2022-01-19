PGS hired for Northern Lights

January 19, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) has secured a contract with Equinor to carry out seismic acquisition in support of the Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project.

The acquisition is scheduled to start in the second quarter of the year and will have a duration of approximately one month.

Equinor awarded the contract on behalf of Northern Lights JV DA, its joint venture with Shell and TotalEnergies.

“Northern Lights is one of the pioneering CO 2 transport and storage companies in Europe and we are proud to contribute with our technology to their groundbreaking efforts,” said president and CEO of PGS, Rune Olav Pedersen.

“We established our New Energy business area early 2021 and made MultiClient data sales during the year for development of CO2 storage projects. I am very pleased to see that we are now taking another step in being awarded this data acquisition contract for Northern Lights.”

Northern Lights is the transport and storage component of Norway’s Longship project for establishing full-scale CO2 capture, transport and storage facilities in line with the country’s international climate agreements.

The Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy approved the development plan for Northern Lights in March 2021.

When operations start in 2024, Northern Lights will be the first-ever cross-border, open-source CO2 transport and storage infrastructure network.

Offshore drilling contractor Transocean was just recently contracted to drill one carbon injection well and a sidetrack for another carbon injection well drilled in early 2020 in support of Northern Lights. The work will be done later this year.