Erik Thun splashes fourth hybrid Lake Vanern Max ship

May 14, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun has launched its fourth plug-in hybrid dry cargo vessel built at Ferus Smit shipyard in the Netherlands.

The launching ceremony for Tidan, the fourth out of six vessels in Erik Thun’s Lake Vanern Max series, was held on May 9.

Like its sister vessels, Tidan runs on a hybrid propulsion system, using both battery power and traditional fuel to optimize energy use and reduce emissions.

The design of Lake Varnen Max vessels focuses on maximizing cargo capacity, enabling the shipowner to handle more cargo within restricted waterways like Lake Vanern. The optimized bow design allows the vessel to carry significantly more cargo with lower energy consumption.

The ships also include shore connection capability for silent and emission-free operations while docked, improving air quality and reducing noise pollution.

Henrik Källsson, Deputy Managing Director at Erik Thun Group, commented on the launch of Tidan: ”We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation with the Lake Vänern Max series. ’Tidan’ exemplifies our commitment to sustainable shipping and sets a new standard in efficiency and performance.”

Erik Thun introduced the Lake Varnen Max series in August 2023. The first unit from the series, Lidan, was delivered on October 2, 2024.

The second vessel, Spiken, joined Erik Thun’s fleet on December 9, 2024.

