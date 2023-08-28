Erik Thun unveils next-gen hybrid Lake Vanern MAX vessels

August 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun has introduced new dry cargo vessels, a next-generation series of Lake Vanern Max, built at Shipyard Ferus Smit in the Netherlands.

Credit: Erik Thun Group

The Lake Vanern Max is equipped with a battery pack, making it a hybrid vessel. The battery power is utilized for peak shaving and power smoothening, reducing the reliance on auxiliary engines for electricity generation and can stay at anchor without using auxiliary engines, according to the company.

Shore connection enables clean and silent port operations and allows the vessel to shut down all engines onboard, to eliminate emissions during port stays.

The propulsion system is designed with a large diameter propeller operating within a nozzle. The company expects that this configuration will deliver increased thrust, particularly at lower speeds, resulting in reduced power demand during challenging seaways like Göta Älv and icebreaking operations.

As a result, the installed main engine power can be minimised while maintaining optimal performance and meet the stringent requirements of Ice Class 1B.

With the combinator mode and variable propeller, the fully automatic system constantly selects the optimal load point, maximizing propeller efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.

Erik Thun Group has implemented various measures to reduce electrical consumption aboard the Lake Vänern Max and will harness excess energy with cooling water heat exchangers in both the main and auxiliary engines.

“We are proud to lead the way in maritime innovation by introducing the Lake Vanern Max, a vessel that sets a new standard in efficiency, performance, and sustainability. These vessels exemplify our unwavering commitment to sustainable shipping and pave the way for a greener and more prosperous future,” said Henrik Källsson, Deputy managing director at Erik Thun Group.

The vessels will be delivered from September 2024 and onwards.