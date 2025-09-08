hybrid
Home Shipbuilding Erik Thun: Fifth hybrid vessel touches water at Dutch shipyard

Erik Thun: Fifth hybrid vessel touches water at Dutch shipyard

Vessels
September 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Erik Thun’s newest vessel in the eco-friendly Lake Vänern Max series has been launched at Ferus Smit shipyard in the Netherlands.

Courtesy of Erik Thun

The launching ceremony for the 5,100 dwt newbuilding took place in Westerbroek on September 5, 2025.

Kolland is the fifth ship in a series of six units intended to support sustainable shipping in Northern Europe. The vessel series was introduced by the Swedish shipping company in August 2023.

This is the fourth generation of general cargo bulkers specially designed for trading through the Trollhattan canal and locks, which connect the Swedish interior lakes with the North Sea near Gothenburg. The Iceclass 1B bulkers have two cargo holds.

Numerous improvements have been implemented in the design which has a nozzled propeller, reduced engine output, hybrid technology with battery pack, optimized bulb form and transom shape, and closed bridge wings.

Earlier this year, Ferus Smit splashed the fourth plug-on hybrid vessel in the abovementioned series. The launching ceremony for Tidan, the fourth out of six vessels in Erik Thun’s Lake Vanern Max series, was held on May 9.

Like its sister vessels, Tidan runs on a hybrid propulsion system, using both battery power and traditional fuel to optimize energy use and reduce emissions.

