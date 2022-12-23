Erik Thun’s Baltic Crystal makes a splash at Ferus Smit

December 23, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Swedish shipping company Erik Thun Group marked a launching and naming ceremony for a multi-purpose dry cargo vessel ‘Baltic Crystal’ at Shipyard Ferus Smit B.V. in Westerbroek, Netherlands.

The vessel was named by its Godmother Mira Olausson.

Baltic Crystal is a sister vessel of Nordic Crystal, which was delivered by Ferus Smit B.V. in May 2022.

The duo has been described as an ‘evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet’ with a major design focus put on their efficiency and environmental features.

These include reduced fuel consumption, an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels a. The new-buildings are equipped with a frequency converter for versatile shore power connection and a dynamic drive system.

“Erik Thun Group has a proud history of designing and developing energy-efficient vessels and our goal is that every new vessel shall be more efficient than the last one. The sister vessels are built to the absolute latest design, meeting and often exceeding existing and forthcoming regulations,” the company said.

The two bulkers have desigated with iceclass 1A and they have been designed for specific trades in the Baltic region. They have 2 cargo holds and their breadth is limited to 13.35m.

The ships are characterized by their extremely high deadweight of 6,380 tons. The propulsion installation consists of a 1950 kW main engine running on MDO fuel, and driving a nozzled CP propeller. The accommodation will be suited for a crew of 8 people.