EST-Floattech gets LR and BV’s type approval for marine battery system

May 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Dutch company EST-Floattech has received Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for its Octopus battery system to be used in maritime applications.

EST-Floattech

The type approval of Lloyd’s Register was issued on 17 April 2023. Bureau Veritas issued the type approval for the Octopus Series on 8 May. The first projects for this newly designed and assembled marine energy storage system are already being delivered.

EST-Floattech conducted rigorous tests on the Octopus Series Battery System to ensure its compliance with the latest industry standards and regulations.

“We are glad that our ‘safe by design’ mentality has been recognized through this Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for Maritime Battery Systems,” said Diederick Stam, CTO at EST-Floattech.

“This achievement reinforces our commitment to providing the safest and most reliable battery systems to the maritime industry.”

Marine type approval for a battery system from organizations such as DNV, Bureau Veritas, and Lloyd’s Register is important for shipowners and shipbuilders to ensure that the products they are considering meet the highest standards in the industry.

In November last year, EST-Floattech received orders to supply battery systems for nine hybrid fast ferries.

The battery systems are used for cruising speeds of up to 8 knots. In all-electric operation, for example, when entering and leaving port, anchoring and maneuvering, this will produce no emissions and protect the environment, the company noted.