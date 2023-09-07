EU Commissioner for Energy to deliver keynote address at Ocean Energy Europe event

September 7, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, will be present at this year’s Ocean Energy Europe Conference & Exhibition (OEE2023) to deliver a keynote address about what the EU has in store for the future of ocean energy.

Kadri Simson during visit to Tocardo’s Eastern Scheldt tidal power plant (Courtesy of Ocean Energy Europe)

Commissioner Simson will deliver a keynote address in the main conference program of OEE2023, which marks its 10th anniversary.

The OEE2023 conference program will focus on how Europe can secure an enduring advantage in the global race to net-zero by championing innovative technologies such as ocean energy.

Europe’s competitiveness and leadership depend on its ability to foster innovation, and ocean energy – indigenous, infinite, and highly predictable – is ready, according to Ocean Energy Europe – the industry association representing the sector.

Rémi Gruet, Ocean Energy Europe’s CEO, said: ”We’re delighted to welcome Commissioner Simson to our 10th anniversary conference and exhibition, for her third time participating in this event. Following her visit to the Netherlands last year to see ocean energy in action and the inclusion of ocean energy in the offshore renewables strategy, we are keen to hear from the commissioner what the EU has in store for the sector’s future. We look forward to sharing with her the sector’s great progress.”

The two-day conference will take place on October 25-26, in the Hague, the Netherlands.