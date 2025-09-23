Zigljen Port on Croatia’s island of Pag
Back to overview
Home Marine Energy EU-funded wave energy hydrogen project underway in Croatia

EU-funded wave energy hydrogen project underway in Croatia

Project & Tenders
September 23, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

A project at Zigljen Port on Croatia’s island of Pag is advancing the use of wave energy for green hydrogen production under the North Adriatic Clean Hydrogen Investment Platform (NACHIP).

Zigljen Port on Croatia’s island of Pag. Source: NACHIP

The “Innovative Green Hydrogen Production from Wave Energy in Zigljen Port (Novalja)” project, led by Leonitus, is valued at €5.4 million and represents the first initiative of its kind in Europe within the NACHIP framework.

According to NACHIP, the technology combines submerged absorbers and dissipators to convert wave motion into compressed air and hydrogen with a 1 MW capacity. The system features year-round storage with emphasis on winter output. A multifunctional breakwater protects the port from erosion, integrates solar generation and a sea vaporizer, and supports shellfish farming.

The project applies circular economy principles, using fully recyclable materials. Generated energy and distilled water will serve both port operations and the local community. Goals include reducing fossil fuel reliance in coastal tourism and maritime transport, strengthening Pag’s economy, and positioning Novalja as a replicable model for Mediterranean regions.

Implementation is underway within the EU’s I3 instrument.

NACHIP consists of twelve partners from Slovenia, Croatia, and Italy’s Friuli Venezia Giulia region, led by Slovenia’s Institut Jozef Stefan. Other participants include META Group, META Circularity, FER Zagreb, Leonitus, Serichim, Faber, ECUBES, KSSENA, ETRA, DOK-ING, and the Municipality of Velenje.

Source: NACHIP

The €10.5 million NACHIP program is co-financed by the EU through the Interregional Innovation Investments I3 Instrument and implemented by EISMEA under the European Regional Development Fund. Of this, €7.6 million comes from EU grants, covering 70 percent of costs.

Nearly 80% of funds are allocated to hydrogen technology development and SME support in Eastern Slovenia and central and Mediterranean Croatia. The program runs from September 2024 to August 2027.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles