EU supports 19 green maritime projects
- Business & Finance
The European Union is supporting Member States’ shift to greener fuels for transport with new funding commitments.
Almost €142 million will be allocated for a total of nineteen environmentally friendly projects, the European Commission said in a statement.
As disclosed, a number of projects involve converting vessels so thay may run on liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as installing the corresponding infrastructure in ports.
The funding is part of the plan aimed at boosting the EU’s economic recovery. On 16 July, the EU announced it would inject almost €2.2 billion into 140 key transport projects. These projects are expected to help build missing transport links across the continent, support sustainable transport and create jobs.
With this budget, the EU will deliver on its climate objectives set out in the European Green Deal.
In the maritime sector, priority is given to short-sea-shipping projects based on alternative fuels and the installation of on-shore power supply for ports to cut emissions from docked ships.
