Everfuel inks hydrogen supply deal for zero-emission ship concept

April 7, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Danish green hydrogen fuel provider Everfuel A/S has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an undisclosed German-Norwegian shipping company for the supply of hydrogen to a new zero-emission shipping solution.

Under the cooperation deal, Everfuel will be responsible for delivery of hydrogen, including planning, installation and operation of an optimized, scalable fueling solution.

The fuel supplier said that the aim was to establish firm contracts for long-term hydrogen supply and offtake to projects under development by the undisclosed partner.

The targeted start of operation is early 2023 with an initial ship, which is expected to consume approximately 1,000 kg of hydrogen per day.

“Today, ships are mainly propelled by maritime diesel engines, which are highly pollutant. A single large container ship or a passenger cruiser can emit as much sulfur emissions to the air as 50 million cars in a year. Switching to zero emission solutions will make a significant difference,” says Jacob Krogsgaard, the CEO of Everfuel.

The two parties are currently developing technical and commercial information and maturing the commercial and operational framework, including identification of potential fueling sites and permitting processes required for investment decision.

Everfuel believes it is well positioned to provide maritime fueling solutions across Scandinavia and Europe. The company plans to initially supply hydrogen from its HySynergy facility in Fredericia using a new inhouse developed fueling solution.