Exmar’s LPG carrier brings 1st full cargo of blue ammonia to Europe

July 6, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Belgium-based shipowner Exmar has revealed that its liquified petroleum gas (LPG) midsize carrier Kallo has delivered Europe’s first full cargo of blue ammonia.

Credit: Agropolychim

On 27 June, the LPG tanker Kallo owned by the Belgian company Exmar docked at the Port of Varna West with the first commercial shipment of blue ammonia to Europe.

The material was produced by the Saudi company Ma’aden and was destined for the Agropolychim fertilizer plant located in the town of Devnya.

The LPG carrier measures 181.7 meters in length, with a breadth of 29,4 meters. Exmar welcomed the 38,500 cbm ship into its fleet in 2017. It is classed by classification society Lloyd’s Register.

Agropolychim plans to launch to market one of the most demanded nitrogen fertilizers by farmers – ammonium nitrate with reduced carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) content.

“Thanks to the collaboration with our partners from Saudi Arabia, we are the first in Europe to start producing ammonium nitrate with reduced CO 2 content… Agropolychim has the ambition to be at the forefront of the successful companies, which will drive this green transition,” Philippe Rombaut, co-owner and CEO at Agropolychim AD noted.

Meanwhile, Exmar is also working with Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien to develop and build a low-carbon, ammonia-fueled vessel to reduce maritime emissions. The collaboration aims to significantly reduce maritime transportation emissions and enable the commercial development of an ammonia-fueled vessel as early as 2025.