Expleo wraps up survey as part of study on green marine retrofit solutions

December 22, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A team of Expleo engineers has completed an onboard survey of the service operation vessel (SOV) Bibby WaveMaster1 as part of a government-funded feasibility study to find green marine retrofit solutions.

It follows Expleo’s win in the DfT Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) in July, alongside partners Bibby Marine and Houlder.

The companies’ joint project “Feasibility study into decarbonisation of SOV newbuild and retrofits” was one of 55 selected projects to receive a share of £23 million to support the development of innovative technologies aimed at encouraging zero emissions.

The trio embarked on a feasibility study to fully realise the zero-emission (ZE) newbuild and low emission (LE) retrofit options available to mid-to-large size vessels, focusing on the Bibby Wavemaster SOVs.

As explained, the recently completed survey of WaveMaster1 is a crucial step in gaining a detailed understanding of the SOV and opportunities for making retrofit improvements to reduce its emissions while servicing offshore wind farms.

Photo: Expleo

The survey team used 3D scanning equipment to create a complete picture of the required areas of the vessel, in addition to carrying out a number of visual assessments.

Specifically, the team is looking at various technology-driven solutions to significantly reduce the vessel’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHGe), including scoping out alternative ways to use internal combustion engines, a variety of full and partial battery solutions and reviewing a range of new fuel cell technologies.

The technology solutions developed through the study will not be limited to the SOV, as they offer the potential to benefit multiple vessels types in both the commercial marine and naval defence sectors.

“This survey represents the first tangible exercise of the feasibility study and will provide us with invaluable data upon which to test models and build the case for ROI across the variety of solutions we are exploring,” Paul Burns, Expleo’s Marine Chief Engineer and CMDC project lead, commented.

“We are really excited to be working on something with far reaching potential and proud to be contributing to decarbonisation in the industry.“