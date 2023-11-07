Expro wraps up well cementing gig for ‘large operator’

November 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy services provider Expro has completed a well cementing project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for what it describes as a “large international operator”.

Source: Expro

Expro delivered an inner-string cementing on a subsea well’s 22″ surface casing in a water depth of approximately 2,000 meters in the Mississippi Canyon area in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The company said that its Cure technologies had allowed the operator to overcome ongoing offset well challenges, which included prolonged wait on cement (WOC) periods when transitioning directly from the jet string to the 22″ surface casing, and tasks associated with drilling out a 22″ shoetrack.

“Our integrated cementing solution helped save approximately 18 hours of cement related drill-out, clean-out, and WOC time when compared to offset wells. By using our Cure technologies, we removed the requirement for a shoetrack to be left in the casing string, helping to avoid previously experienced cement sheath-related challenges,” said Jeremy Angelle, Expro’s Vice President of Well Construction.

“In addition, the QuickCure solution reduced WOC time. This latest project highlights Expro’s commitment to provide solutions that empower our clients to overcome operational challenges and achieve excellent results.”

The Cure technology range was added to Expro’s portfolio as part of its acquisition of DeltaTek in February. Expro recently also completed the acquisition of Houston-based offshore services provider PRT Offshore.