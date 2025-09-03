Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy ExxonMobil selects new Bourbon vessels for Angolan crew transfer

ExxonMobil selects new Bourbon vessels for Angolan crew transfer

Project & Tenders
September 3, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

French maritime services provider Bourbon has signed a multi-year contract with U.S.-headquartered oil and gas major ExxonMobil to use vessels from its fleet to transport personnel to a block it operates offshore Angola.

Rendering of new 34m crewboat; Source: Bourbon

Under the five-year contract, newly-designed 34-meter vessels will be chartered for the transfer of crew between the city of Soyo and Block 15, situated 80 miles, or around 130 kilometers, offshore. The new vessels are scheduled for delivery to Angola in 2027.

Designed by French naval engineering firm MAURIC, the new units will replace the 32-meter crewliners currently in service. As explained by Bourbon, they boast a cruising speed of up to 38 knots, a reduction in fuel consumption of over 10-15% compared with the previous generation, and an enhanced passenger experience.

“This contract confirms the solidity of our partnership with ExxonMobil and the relevance of our customized offer. With this new vessel, we reaffirm our ability to innovate to support our customers in their operational and environmental requirements, while maintaining a reliable and sustainable technical solution,” noted Nicolas Elizon, Operations & new buildings Director of Bourbon Mobility.

Source: Bourbon

In late July, Eni tapped Bourbon for the renewal of its crewboat fleet, covering the charter of six new, latest-generation S200X-G2 units, scheduled to be commissioned progressively between June and December 2026.

Situated approximately 145 kilometers off the northern coast of Angola, Block 15 started producing in 2003. The first production from Phase 1 of the Kizomba satellite project was achieved in May 2012, followed by Phase 2 coming on stream in May 2015.

The field’s production period was recently extended until 2037 thanks to an addendum to its production sharing contract (PSC). This was signed between Angola’s National Agency of Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels (ANPG) and ExxonMobil Angola, which is the operator, and its partners Azule Energy (a joint venture between Eni and BP), Equinor, and Sonangol E&P.

