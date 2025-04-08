Two LNG tankers at berth
ExxonMobil unveils names for new LNG sister ships

Vessels
April 8, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

ExxonMobil LNG, a subsidiary of the U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil, has paid tribute to late employees by naming two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers it will charter from South Korea’s H-Line Shipping after them.

HL Edward Austin and HL Alyssa Warner; Source: ExxonMobil LNG

The vessels were named HL Edward Austin and HL Alyssa Warner after two ExxonMobil employees who unfortunately passed away. As stated by the energy major, Warner worked at ExxonMobil for 21 years, and Austin for nearly 15 years.

“ExxonMobil is honored to name two LNG tanker ships in memory of Alyssa Warner and Ed Austin, beloved colleagues who left us too soon,” said the U.S. player. “Their contributions and spirit left a lasting impact, and this tribute ensures their legacy will continue to sail on.”

According to J. S. Kim, Managing Director at the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR) Korea, the two 174,000 cubic-meter sister ships constructed at Samsung Heavy Industries’ yard form part of a four-vessel series.

LNG tanker naming ceremony

ExxonMobil Guyana recently picked Saipem for engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) work relating to the production facility and gas export system of the proposed Hammerhead oil field development project. The field is located in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana at a water depth of around 1,000 meters.

Before that, New Wave Offshore Energy was hired by the U.S. major’s Guyana affiliate to handle marine warranty survey (MWS) services at another development forming part of the Starbroek block, Whiptail.

