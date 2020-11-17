F-drones carries out world’s 1st commercial drone delivery at night
Singapore-based startup F-drones has carried out the world’s first commercial drone delivery at night to a vessel in Singapore.
The operation was carried out on November 1, 2020. The drone navigated a busy anchorage, helping deliver a critical part for Wilhelmsen to Berge Sarstein, a vessel owned by Berge Bulk.
The ship was anchored 5km from shore within 7 minutes.
“The payload was another significant milestone in itself, being the world’s first 3D Printed CE-Certified Lifting Tool from Wartsila,” the company said.
“Since providing the first commercial BVLOS drone deliveries in April 2020, we have now expanded our delivery area at the anchorages, and can operate 24 hours a day!”
The company’s proprietary drone system is capable of carrying 5kg over a distance of 50km, but F-drones’ long-term ambition is to develop a larger scale drone capable of delivering 100kg to vessels up to 100km away.
The developer of large-scale autonomous delivery drones for maritime logistics has completed more than 100 autonomous flights on its drone prototype.
In June 2020, F-drones signed a memorandum of understanding with Wilhelmsen’s Marine Products division for last-mile delivery of its 3D printed spare parts.
As part of an Early Adopter Program for 3D printed marine spare parts, 6 companies signed up with Wilhelmsen’s Marine Products division in December 2019 to begin utilizing on-demand additive manufacturing.
These include Berge Bulk, Carnival Maritime, Thome Ship Management, OSM Maritime Group, Executive Ship Management, and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.
