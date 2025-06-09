Back to overview
Home Green Marine Yinson GreenTech and RMS looking to advance adoption of electric vessels

Business Developments & Projects
June 9, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Green technology solutions provider Yinson GreenTech has partnered with RMS Marine & Offshore Service to propel the adoption of electric vessels, marine electrification, and sustainable maritime solutions in Singapore.

The parties inked a letter of intent (LOI) that will see RMS collaborating with Yinson GreenTech to explore the adoption of electric vessels to support its operations in the Port of Singapore.

As explained, Yinson GreenTech will manage the vessels’ operations and maintenance while collaborating with RMS on the Marine Digital Platform to enhance transparency and enable data-driven monitoring of RMS’ logistics services. 

This collaboration comes on the heels of a trial held on May 23 at Sudong Special Purpose Anchorage, where Yinson GreenTech’s Hydromover, also known as Singapore’s first fully electric cargo ship, was deployed to facilitate the transport of light cargo.

RMS via LinkedIn

Cindy Fan, Group Executive Director of RMS, said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to keeping pace with the maritime sector’s growing focus on decarbonisation to achieve sustainable supply chains. Adopting electric vessels is a fine example of collaboration across the maritime ecosystem, supporting Singapore’s broader push for cleaner and more resilient maritime operations. Ultimately, we believe this will also value add to our customers in their journey to measure, optimize and reduce scope 3 carbon emission.”

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, the marine electrification business of Yinson GreenTech, commented: “We are delighted to be partnering with RMS in offering novel green technologies for their business needs. This milestone sets the basis for Yinson GreenTech to bring cleaner, smarter fleet solutions to the market in supporting maritime decarbonisation. Together, we are advancing the shift toward sustainable operations across the industry.”

Earlier this year, Yinson GreenTech also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Wilhelmsen Port Services (WPS) and R W Marine Services (RW) to spur the adoption of marine electrification in Singapore, and recently launched an electric vessel charging station.

In other recent news, the company joined forces with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) to advance the capabilities of the Maritime Digital Twin (MDT), a platform that models Singapore’s port environment using real-time operational data.

