Fednav recycles 43-year old veteran, adds ice-breaking bulker newbuild

May 4, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Canada’s dry bulk shipping company Fednav has sent the 43-year old MV Arctic for green recycling in Turkey as it welcomes a Polar Class newbuilding in its place.

“The MV Arctic made its final voyage in April and is being recycled in Turkey following strict green recycling protocols,” Fednav said.

Meanwhile, the company has taken delivery of its latest Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carrier, the MV Arvik I, which will replace MV Arctic.

The Canadian-flagged Arvik I will trade between St. Lawrence River ports and Deception Bay, servicing Glencore’s Raglan Mine, commencing mid-May 2021.

Ordered through Sumitomo Corporation and built by Japan Marine United Corporation (JMU) shipyards Japan, the 31,000-DWT mine resupply vessel is a sister ship to Fednav’s two other Polar Class 4 icebreaking bulk carriers, the MV Nunavik, delivered in 2014 and the Canadian-flagged MV Umiak I delivered in 2006.

Fednav described the duo as the most powerful icebreaking bulk carriers in the world.

The new vessel is equipped Tier III main and auxiliary engines, and compliant with the latest stringent IMO nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission regulations.

Fednav operates a fleet of about 120 bulk carriers trading worldwide, of which 60 are owned.