Prosafe gives 1984-built vessel marching orders for recycling after six-year cold layup

Prosafe gives 1984-built vessel marching orders for recycling after six-year cold layup

March 25, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Oslo Stock Exchange-listed semi-submersible accommodation vessel owner and operator Prosafe is parting ways with a 41-year-old anchor-moored semi-submersible tender support and accommodation vessel, which will leave its fleet later this year to go on a recycling mission.

Prosafe has taken a step to remove the 1984-built Safe Scandinavia vessel from its fleet, thanks to an agreement to sell the ship, presently located in Norway, for recycling after the vessel spent over six years in cold layup. According to the company, full compliance with all relevant conventions and regulations is the condition of the recycling for which the vessel is expected to be delivered within Q2 2025.

The Safe Scandinavia anchor-moored semi-submersible tender support and accommodation vessel has beds for 309 persons and was upgraded in 2003, 2005, and 2014, respectively, before being converted to a tender support vessel (TSV) in 2015 to offer well abandonment, general hook down, and cleaning services to support platform decommissioning.

The Safe Scandinavia ship, which was constructed at Aker Verdal yard to an Aker H-3.2 design, can also support rig-less well intervention or be configured with a modular rig or platform derrick to undertake drilling or workover activities.

The sale of the 41-year-old vessel for recycling comes shortly after Prosafe confirmed the divestment of another ship, alongside the reactivation operations of one more vessel and preparations for the move to Australia for yet another one.

