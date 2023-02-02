FET launches next-generation subsea survey software

February 2, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Houston-headquartered Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has released its latest generation of video recording solutions for the survey and inspection of subsea assets.

Like its predecessors, version 11 (V11) of VisualDVR is a multi-channel, rack-mountable digital video system designed for use on remotely operating vehicles (ROVs), supporting activities in the energy, defense and ocean science sectors.

According to FET, the system can record up to four channels of HD Video at 1080p / 60fps from HD-SDI sources and is equipped with a host of tools and complementary applications to support real-time documentation of video images with data from subsea sensors and inspection personnel.

“We are very excited about demonstrating the capabilities of our new VisualDVR system to our existing and future customers,” said Andy McAra, FET’s Product Director.

“Our technology takes into consideration the challenges we may face in supply chain, and we believe any necessary changes to our hardware architecture will be more easily implemented than with our legacy system.”

As part of the update, V11’s user interface has been completely modernized, the company said, adding that configuration of recording quality, data paths, input and output profiles can be accessed easily, and channels can be developed in a simple step-by-step process. There are also new tools to flag potential setting conflicts while improvements have been made to allow video overlay set up to be simpler.

The new system is also supported by new hardware architecture. A proficient motherboard and high-end graphics card have been chosen alongside a leading-edge multi-channel video encoder card said to have been selected for optimum performance and reliability.

FET expects that subsequent releases in the coming months will include the capability to stream video using an alternative protocol and also to output an HD-SDI signal using H.265. Testing of these options is currently ongoing while the ability to accept video from IP camera sources is in the test pipeline.

“The flexibility offered in terms of input and output options and encoding formats provided will undoubtably make VisualDVR more compatible with our customers’ camera and client configurations. The system is also well equipped to be integrated into remote operational scenarios and we shall be working on additional tools in the coming months to provide further options to our clients,” McAra said.