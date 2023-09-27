Final rig sets sail to Mexico as NFE nears first gas from Altamira Fast LNG

September 27, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

U.S. energy company New Fortress Energy (NFE) has provided new updates on its Fast LNG project in Altamira, Mexico.

Pioneer II sail away (Screenshot). Courtesy of NFE

On September 27, 2023, the liquefaction rig Pioneer II set sail for Altamira, where it will meet Pioneer I and Pioneer III, NFE said in a brief social media update. Pioneer III was installed in August.

The company noted that the arrival of Pioneer II will mark the completion of all the rigs for its Fast LNG 1 Unit.

As explained, Pioneer II receives clean natural gas from Pioneer I, the gas treatment rig, then liquefies the gas and transfers the LNG to the floating storage unit (FSU).

NFE added that the next milestone in this project will be the first gas. According to the company’s Q2 2023 results and business achievements, the first gas was expected in September while the commercial operation date was set for the third quarter of 2023.

This content is available after accepting the cookies. Change cookie-settings View on Youtube.

Back in June, NFE received an export permit for its Altamira Fast LNG facility from Mexico’s Ministry of Energy (SENER).

Under the permit, NFE is authorized to export up to 7.8 million metric tons through April 2028, providing ample capacity to support the operations of the 1.4 million tons per annum (mtpa) Fast LNG facility through the permitted period.

NFE previously received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to export U.S.-sourced LNG to Mexico and other FTA countries.