Fincantieri and Viking launch ‘world’s first’ hydrogen-powered cruise ship; ink deal for two new units

Business Developments & Projects
April 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Swiss cruise line Viking have launched the “world’s first” cruise ship to be powered by hydrogen stored onboard for propulsion and electricity generation.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Viking

The vessel named Viking Libra is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Ancona shipyard, with delivery scheduled for late 2026.

Viking Libra boasts a gross tonnage of approximately 54,300 tons and a length of 239 meters. The ship was designed to navigate and operate with zero emissions, featuring a hydrogen propulsion system, that combined with fuel cell technology, will be able to produce up to 6 MW of power, the shipbuilder said.

Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri’s subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, will provide tailor-made solutions for the Viking Libra.

As disclosed, the vessel will feature “first-of-a-kind solutions” to load and store hydrogen directly onboard the ship thanks to a containerized system to overcome supply chain constraints. Hydrogen will power a polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) fuel cell system optimized for cruise operations, designed and produced by IFM.

In addition, Fincantieri is building Viking’s upcoming Viking Astrea, which will also be powered by hydrogen, at the Ancona shipyard. Viking Astrea is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

From the outset, we have designed our river and ocean ships thoughtfully to reduce their fuel consumption, and we are very proud that the Viking Libra and the Viking Astrea, will be even more environmentally friendly,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking. “Viking made the principled decision to invest in hydrogen, which offers a true zero-emission solution. We look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship to our fleet in 2026.”

Furthermore, the two companies decided to expand their ongoing partnership with an agreement for the construction of two new cruise ships for delivery in 2031. The latest contract comes with an option for two additional vessels and is based on the features of the previous units, which Fincantieri has already built for Viking.

According to the shipbuilder, the new ships will comply with the latest environmental rules and navigation regulations and be equipped with the most modern safety systems. They will be placed in the small cruise ship segment, with a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons and the capacity to accommodate 998 passengers on board in 499 cabins.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: “With the Viking Libra, we are not only delivering the world’s first cruise ship powered by hydrogen stored on board, but we are also reinforcing our commitment to shaping the future of sustainable maritime transportation.

Furthermore, we are thrilled about Viking’s decision to expand its fleet with the order of two additional ships, which reaffirms the strength of our partnership, and the trust placed in our expertise. This new order is a testament to our shared vision for a more sustainable cruise industry, as together we continue to set new standards for innovation and responsible shipbuilding.”

Most recently, Fincantieri delivered Viking Vela, the first of a series of eco-friendly vessels, to the Swiss cruise line. According to Viking, even though equipped with a traditional propulsion platform, the unit is considered hydrogen-ready and it can be retrofitted in the future.

In July 2024, Fincantieri received an order to build two environmentally friendly units for Viking and less than three months later, in October, a two-plus-four option was added to the orderbook.

