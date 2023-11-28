Fincantieri launches LNG-powered Mein Schiff Relax

November 28, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has launched Mein Schiff Relax, the inaugural vessel of the inTUItion class, a series of two LNG dual-fuel cruise ships being built for TUI Cruises, a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Image credit Fincantieri

The vessel, utilizing Liquid Natural Gas (LNG) and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), was launched at the company’s Monfalcone shipyard.

Boasting approximately 160,000 gross tons, these ships are set to become the backbone of TUI Cruises’ future fleet. The order is based on a prototype project developed by Fincantieri, which prioritizes energy efficiency, reduction of operational consumption, and minimizing environmental impact in compliance with the latest regulations.

Image credit: Fincantieri

The ships boast the capability to utilize LNG and are capable of using low-emission fuels such as bio-LNG or e-LNG, the shipbuilder said.

Fincantieri is also exploring the possibility of future operations with low-emission biofuels, aligning with the goal of achieving climate-neutral cruising.

The vessels are equipped with catalytic converters (compliant with Euro 6 standards) and a regenerative turbine that utilizes residual heat from diesel generators, along with a shore power connection. This ensures nearly emission-free operation while in port, accounting for approximately 40% of the operational time.

Additionally, the ships feature a waste treatment system, significantly more efficient in transforming organic substances into charcoal through a thermal process.