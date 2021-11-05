Fincantieri to build 2nd LNG bunkering barge for NorthStar

November 5, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

U.S. shipyard Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding will build a 5500 cubic metres LNG bunkering barge for PNE Marine, an affiliate of NorthStar Midstream’s unit Polaris New Energy.

Courtesy of Vard Marine

Northstar Terminals focuses on the production and delivery of LNG as a clean fuel through its subsidiaries. To clarify, these include Northstar Jacksonville, PNE Marine Holdings, and Polaris New Energy.

The new LNG bunkering barge will be a sister ship to the Clean Canaveral, which Polaris will welcome in mid-November.

Northstar says this will, as a result, expand its fleet of LNG cruise ships, container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers.

The 5500 cubic metres articulated tug and barge (ATB) will contain four 1,375 cubic metres IMO Type C tanks. It will specifically use Wartsila’s cargo handling system. In addition, this will be an Oceans class ABS barge.

Tim Casey, senior vice president of LNG for Northstar, said LNG is a clean and dependable fuel for the shipping industry.

“We’re excited to be moving forward on the second barge with Fincantieri. They proved to be the right partners to build the Clean Canaveral.”

Todd Thayse, GM of Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, said: “As we begin constructing the second LNG Bunker Barge for Polaris, we are excited to bring the expertise of Fincantieri, our bunker barge design knowledge, and our passion for delivering the highest quality, on-time products to the LNG market.”