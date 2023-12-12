Finnlines wraps up 500-million newbuilding program with delivery of 2nd hybrid Superstar RoPax

December 12, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Finnish shipping company Finnlines has taken delivery of Finncanopus, the second of two Superstar-series freight-passenger (ro-pax) vessels.

Image credit Finnlines

The delivery ceremony was held today at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China.

The homeward voyage from the shipyard is expected to take 6–7 weeks. Finncanopus will be nearly fully loaded with freight and will call several ports before entering the Baltic Sea.

The Finland-flagged 1 A Super ice-class vessel will enter Finnlines’ line between Finland and Sweden (Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär) in February 2024.

The new ro-pax vessels are part of Finnlines’ EUR 500-million green newbuilding program, which has now been completed.

The program comprised two hybrid ro-pax and three hybrid ro-ro vessels, all equipped with eco-friendly technology, including air-lubrication systems, battery packs, and onshore power capabilities.

The first Superstar ro-pax vessel, Finnsirius, was delivered to Finnlines in July and it entered the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route in September 2023. Finncanopus will join Finnsirius on the route, departing from Naantali in the evening and from Kapellskär in the morning.

“Our investment programs align with the Grimaldi Group’s strategy aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and reducing CO2 emissions. The new vessels support customers in their transition towards sustainability and environmental responsibility,” said Tom Pippingsköld, President and CEO of Finnlines today at the delivery ceremony in Weihai Shipyard, in China.

“Finnlines’ EUR 500-million Green Newbuilding Investment Programme, which started in 2018, is now completed. This program clearly demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the environment, to our customers, and to our other stakeholders.”

“Finnlines entered the hybrid era last year with the introduction of our new hybrid ro-ro vessels, and these Superstar class vessels are further advancing this transition. This strategic move enables us to deliver not only more efficient but also more sustainable sea transport services. Our substantial investment reinforces our position in providing top-tier services for our customers,” said Juha Ahia, who manages Finnlines’ newbuilding team.

The two sister vessels are the largest ro-pax vessels in the Finnlines fleet. Both have 5,200 lane metres for cargo and both have been certified to carry 1,100 passengers.

Ship particulars, Finncanopus

Length, overall: 235.0 m

Breadth, moulded: 33.3 m

Gross tonnage: 65,692

Design speed: 16 / 20.5 knots

Engine output: 4 x 7,200 kW

Passenger cabins: 323

Emission reduction technology