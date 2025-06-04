Back to overview
Home Subsea ‘First formal step’ made for Malaysian firm’s cable layer as Ulstein Design & Solutions nets contract

June 4, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Malaysia’s Megamas Resources has awarded Norwegian Ulstein Design & Solutions with a ship design contract for a fiber-optic cable-laying vessel (CLV) that will be built by German shipyard Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven.

Source: Ulstein

The vessel will be of design ULSTEIN SX228, will have a deadweight of 8,200 tons and a cable capacity of 5,500 tons, with an underdeck carousel integrated into the cable tanks. Measuring 121.7 meters in length with a 23-meter beam, the CLV will be capable of performing fiber-optic cable laying and will be prepared for future power cable operations.

The conceptual design work began in autumn 2023, and this new contract means that the engineering phase can start.

“The contract marks a significant milestone following the Letter of Intent (LOI) signed in May between Megamas and Lloyd Werft, paving the way for the potential construction of a state-of-the-art, multi-purpose cable laying vessel. Today’s agreement represents the first formal step toward realising this project,” said Capt. Tiew Sien Kheng, Managing Partner at Megamas.

“Developed in collaboration with Crewstone International Private Equity & Investments, the project addresses the global shortage of specialised offshore vessels. These vessels will play a key role in supporting both the renewable energy and subsea telecommunications industries.”

Source: Ulstein

The CLV will be equipped with two firing lines and all necessary cable handling equipment within an enclosed working area, as well as an ROV hangar for the cable trencher, a 50-ton A-frame, and a bollard pull capacity of up to 120 tons for subsea ploughing.

It is set to comply with DNV’s Clean (Design) and Recyclable class notations. Delivery is expected by the end of 2027.

Megamas Resources and Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven also have an option for a second vessel.

