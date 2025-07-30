First Hydrogen expands nuclear SMR collaboration with University of Alberta

Back to overview
Collaboration
July 30, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

First Hydrogen, a Canada-based company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, has expanded its collaboration with the University of Alberta to include nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) design for green hydrogen production.

It is understood that the project will be conducted jointly with Professor Muhammad Taha Manzoor and will focus on fuel reactor materials, reactor design, and reactor design optimization, taking into consideration the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

SMRs are considered to offer several advantages over conventional nuclear reactors. Reportedly, they are compact and can be installed in remote locations, can be factory-fabricated and shipped to the site, scale incrementally with demand, are safer due to their simplified designs, potentially use fuels other than enriched uranium, have longer periods between refueling, and have lower upfront costs.

Leveraging SMRs, First Hydrogen aims to deliver a “stable, cost-effective, and efficient process” for producing green hydrogen. By integrating advanced nuclear technology with green hydrogen production, the company seeks to meet rising global demand for clean energy. Currently, the company is said to be reviewing potential sites in Canada and Europe.

Manzoor commented: “We are pleased to see our collaboration with First Nuclear expanding, as they broaden their small modular reactor (SMR) approach by integrating design elements and committing additional support to this challenging yet exciting endeavor. SMR design is a complex, multidisciplinary problem that requires assembling a diverse team of experts. We look forward to deepening our partnerships across Canadian academia and industry in the years ahead.”

