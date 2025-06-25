Back to overview
Fluxys and ENAP target hydrogen infrastructure opportunities in Chile’s Magallanes

June 25, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Fluxys Chile, a subsidiary of Belgian energy infrastructure company Fluxys, and ENAP, Chile’s state-owned integrated oil and gas company, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to deepen their strategic cooperation and jointly explore infrastructure opportunities for hydrogen and derivatives in Chile’s southernmost region, Magallanes.

Credit: Fluxys via LinkedIn

It is understood that the agreement, formalized during the Belgian State Visit to Chile on June 24, 2025, targets the development of infrastructure for the transmission, storage, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives – such as ammonia, methanol, or even e-fuels – as well as CO2 handling solutions.

Leveraging ENAP’s asset base in Chile and Fluxys’ infrastructure experience, the partnership will reportedly focus on knowledge exchange and joint project development, building on their existing collaboration in the GNL Quintero LNG terminal in Chile.

According to Fluxys, the MoU marks a “key step” toward unlocking the full potential of the Magallanes region, which is said to offer “exceptional conditions” for green hydrogen production, including onshore wind resources and direct access to both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans via the Strait of Magellan.

In other news, Fluxys signed a term sheet cooperation agreement with Omani state-owned transmission system operator OQ Gas Networks (OQGN) to jointly develop the hydrogen transportation infrastructure in Oman, where Fluxys intends to own and operate the hydrogen network as a minority shareholder, alongside OQGN.

As disclosed, OQGN seeks to enable the “timely” development of decarbonization infrastructure in Oman, while Fluxys’ strategy is to invest in new low-carbon energy value chains with high renewable potential countries and connecting them to Belgium and Europe.

It is also worth noting that in 2025, Fluxys started the construction of the first phase of its hydrogen pipeline network in Belgium, which is expected to be ready in 2026 and gradually expanded over the coming years in line with market development.

