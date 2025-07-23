Back to overview
First steel cut for Poland’s FSRU at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard

July 23, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Poland’s gas transmission system operator (TSO), Gaz-System, has confirmed a steel-cutting ceremony, held in South Korea, for the country’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), which will be part of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in the Gulf of Gdańsk.

FSRU steel-cutting ceremony; Source: Gaz-System

Following a building permit for the offshore portion of the FSRU, Gaz-System signed a deal with a consortium encompassing Gap İnşaat AnasayfaUnitek İnşaat San, and Fabe Polska in April 2025. The selection was reaffirmed the following month.

While disclosing the start of the FSRU construction phase, the Polish TSO explained that HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan began cutting the first steel plates for the FSRU vessel destined for permanent deployment in the Gulf of Gdańsk.

The European gas transmission system operator highlighted: “Steel cutting is the symbolic and practical beginning of shipbuilding – the first moment when concept and technical design are turned into reality on the production floor.

“This is a milestone that marks the transition from the planning and design stage to real production. From that moment on, each subsequent day brings us closer to the creation of a full-scale FSRU unit.”

According to Gaz-System, the FSRU unit is the most important segment of the LNG terminal under construction in Gdańsk, enabling unloading, process, storage, and regasification of liquefied natural gas.

The TSO elaborates that the construction of the FSRU completes the concept of the so-called Northern Gate, next to the Terminal LNG in Świnoujście and Baltic Pipe, another step in the diversification of gas supplies to Poland in response to growing market demand in the country and the entire Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region.

White Eagle Energy, a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), with which Gaz-System signed a charter agreement in April 2024, is responsible for the delivery of the FSRU. The program for this unit was included in the list of projects of common interest (PCIs), adopted in February 2020 by the European Parliament.

The Polish TSO said in June 2025 that advanced earthworks were underway at the construction site of the Gardeja-Kolnik gas pipeline, with preparations for welding alongside work related to laying the pipeline.

The FSRU, operated by MOL under a long-term time charter party (TCP) agreement, will be Poland’s second LNG terminal.

This comes after the first one, known as the President Lech Kaczyński LNG terminal in Świnoujście, increased its regasification capacity to 8.3 billion cubic meters (bcm).

