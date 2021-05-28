First study into LNG carrier methane emissions wrapped up

May 28, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Queen Mary University London, with support from the Collaboratory to Advance Methane Science (CAMS) and Enagas SA, conducted a first-of-its-kind study to directly measure methane emissions of an operating liquid natural gas (LNG) vessel.

Courtesy of GasLog

Results from the study will provide critical data-driven insights into the greenhouse gas (GHG) profile of LNG carriers to identify opportunities for environmental performance improvement.

Researchers collected comprehensive direct measurements aboard the Cheniere-chartered newbuild GasLog Galveston during a round-trip voyage from Cheniere’s Corpus Christi liquefaction facility to a discharge port in Europe, the Collaboratory to Advance Methane Science said in its statement.

Data gathered during the voyage included measurements of engine exhaust as well as fugitive emissions. The results of the comprehensive study are expected to be released in a peer-reviewed journal.

“This project comes at a critical time, with policymakers seeking to understand both how to regulate industry and ensure that climate targets are met. Accomplishing this will depend on ensuring transparent, emissions-related data is available and lessons learned from studies such as this are implemented,” said Paul Balcombe, lecturer in Chemical Engineering and Renewable Energy at Queen Mary University and the lead researcher for the study.

“LNG shipping is an area where Cheniere and fellow CAMS co-founders believe there is potential for real progress on measuring and reducing methane emissions,” said Anatol Feygin, executive vice president and CCO for Cheniere. “This important work is consistent with our commitment to enhance the transparency around the emissions profile of the LNG value chain and robust scientific results are important data points to guide future mitigation strategies.”

Gas assets general manager at Enagás, Claudio Rodríguez, added, “Enagás is intensively working in the detection and quantification of methane within its assets to minimize emissions.”

“We believe improving the accuracy of the emissions data along the gas value chain is critical, and this first-of-its-kind study will shed light on methane emissions associated with the logistic supply chain – informing us of our greatest prospects for development,” Rodrigez said.