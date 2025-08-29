Back to overview
First US floating solar tracker under construction in Colorado 

August 29, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

U.S.-based solar developer Noria Energy has begun construction of a tracker for a 50 kW floating solar pilot project at Fairmount Reservoir in Golden, Colorado. The Aurea Solar project, developed for the Consolidated Mutual Water Company (CMWC), will power onsite pumps that regulate the water supply.

Source: Noria Energy

According to Noria Energy, the project is the first in the U.S. to demonstrate tracking technology on water. Built with Noria’s AquaPhi system, the solar islands rotate to follow the sun, increasing energy output by 10-20%. Unlike conventional floating solar, which is static, the system can also be retrofitted to existing projects.

“We are excited to embark on the prospects of floating solar as a means to not only produce and conserve energy, but also to improve our water supply by reducing how much is lost to evaporation,” said Jarod Roberts, CMWC’s Chief of Water Resources.

Noria is developing the project with GRID Alternatives, which provides renewable energy workforce training, and Hazelett Marine, which is supplying the mooring system.

“We couldn’t be more excited to work with our partners CMWC, GRID Alternatives, and Hazelett to deploy our powerful technology that helps make clean energy more accessible to more customers,” said Noria CEO Ron Stimmel.

Commissioning is scheduled for September 2025. 

