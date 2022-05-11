Flagship Founders’ new startup zero44 to help shipping companies control CO2 footprint

May 11, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Flagship Founders has unveiled its third start-up, zero44, that aims to help shipping companies, ship managers and charterers monitor and control their fleets’ CO2 emissions to improve their carbon footprint.

Stringent new rules on emissions from 2023 will see carbon reduction become a key issue within the industry.

Shipping aims to reach carbon zero by 2050. However, global emissions are still rising instead of falling. Innovative, more efficient technologies and sustainable fuels are also not yet ready for immediate use. It will be decades before the entire world merchant fleet is replaced.

At the same time, pressure on industry players is growing. From 2023, the IMO is imposing stricter climate regulations. There are also plans to expand the European Emission Trading System (ETS) to the maritime industry, a move set to cost an extra one million euros per ship per annum on average.

Shipping companies, ship managers and charterers need urgent solutions to future-proof their businesses and cut emissions quickly and consistently.

Specifically, the Berlin-based zero44 intervenes in CO2 management at an early stage, using customised digital solutions to provide shipping companies with daily carbon reporting and offering concrete advice on future strategies.

The commercial impact of the customer’s decision-making is illustrated, in addition to how they can optimise processes as a result. A range of parameters and options are analysed, including the duration and route of future voyages – two factors that impact carbon emissions substantially.

The ship’s existing IMO rating is also used for calculations. Some cases may show the most economic alternative is to pay a surcharge for higher CO2 emissions – another scenario zero44 considers as part of its recommendation process.

“The shipping industry urgently needs solutions to become more sustainable – and not over the coming years or decades, but now,” Friederike Hesse, Managing Director and Co-Founder of zero44, explained.

“Climate change waits for no one. We need to find creative and long-term carbon reduction approaches we can rely on immediately, regardless of a ship’s classification, age or its technology.”

“A lack of any comprehensive, satisfactory solutions is what prompted us to found zero44 in the first place. We want to help operators make these tough decisions and work with them to shape a more sustainable, resource-friendly global shipping industry. This is the only way to make the sector fit for the future.”

Flagship Founders’ third start-up

“Shipping needs to be fast now and become sustainable… Over the next thirty years, the drive towards carbon zero will be one of the biggest challenges this global industry has ever faced. New rules will mean every shipping company must scrutinise how they manage emissions. We need to consider the commercial impact of future legislation and optimise planning processes accordingly,” Fabian Feldhaus, Managing Director and Co-Founder of Flagship Founders, commented.

“The potential in this area is huge, we were able to validate this in the run-up to the founding. Our expertise in building digital business models is the perfect fit, so the decision was made to build and spin off zero44.”

