Flex LNG brings forward newbuild delivery

January 8, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Liquefied natural gas shipping company Flex LNG is expanding its fleet of vessels on the water earlier than planned.

Courtesy of Flex LNG

In a brief statement through its social media channels, Flex LNG informed that it will bring forward the delivery of its Flex Volunteer liquefied natural gas carrier.

The vessel capable of transporting 174,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel was scheduled for delivery at the end of February 2021.

However, given the strong market and the fact the vessel is uncommitted, the company has decided to take it out in the second half of January.

Flex Volunteer will become the company’s twelfth ship on the water. The company’s fleet will be completed once the remaining vessel, Flex Vigilant, is delivered.

The vessel is also the company’s third LNG carrier fitted with low-pressure slow-speed two-stroke engine (X-DF). Its sister vessel, Flex Vigilant will complete the X-DF quartet built at the South Korean Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries shipyard.

Flex Volunteer will also become the second vessel the company has taken delivery of in 2021, as it has already welcomed Flex Freedom on January 1.