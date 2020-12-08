Florida’s Port of Pensacola joins Green Marine

December 8, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

The US Port of Pensacola on the Gulf of Mexico has become the newest Green Marine participant and the third Florida port authority to become part of the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

Florida’s Port Canaveral and Port Everglades also participate in the Green Marine program.

“Joining a key stewardship program such as Green Marine is consistent with the directed goals of sustainable development identified in the port’s renewed vision plan,” Amy S. Miller, Port Director, commented.

The vision plan, adopted in 2019, seeks to establish a hybrid port, balancing clean cargo seaport trades with new investment geared to creative knowledge and expertise.

“We are committed to achieving a revitalized, sustainable Port of Pensacola and securing long-term economic and social benefits to Northwest Florida. We will accomplish this by safeguarding core maritime infrastructure and activities while engaging with the community,” Miller added.

“We’re … pleased to welcome the Port of Pensacola into the Green Marine program where it can benchmark its progress along with more than 50 other U.S. and Canadian ports,” David Bolduc, Green Marine’s executive director, said.

The Port of Pensacola is Northwest Florida’s most diverse deep-water port. It offers stevedore and marine terminal services for all descriptions of bulk, break-bulk, unitized freight, and special project cargo. Additionally, offshore vessel marine maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services are also delivered by port tenants and business partners.

Founded in 2007, Green Marine offers a step-by-step roadmap for port authorities, terminal operators, shipping lines and shipyard managers to voluntarily and measurably reduce their environmental footprint.

The program addresses key environmental issues using 13 performance indicators that include lowering air emissions, minimizing community impacts, and demonstrating environmental leadership.