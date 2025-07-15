Port of Long Beach celebrates 20 years of environmental excellence

Back to overview
Ports & Logistics
July 15, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The US Port of Long Beach (POLB) has managed to significantly drive down emissions from port-related sources since launching its sustainability programs two decades ago.

Illustration. Courtesy of Port of Long Beach

Since 2005, these measures have cut 92% of diesel particulate matter, 71% of nitrogen oxides and 98% of sulfur oxides, while container traffic has risen 20% during the same period.

“These achievements demonstrate that clean air and cargo growth can go hand in hand, reinforcing the Port’s position as a key driver of the U.S. economy during a time of unprecedented change in the shipping industry,” Bonnie Lowenthal, Long Beach Harbor Commission President, commented.

As part of a yearlong celebration of “20 Years of Leading Green,” the Port of Long Beach has released a report offering an in-depth look at how it achieved environmental progress. The Green Port Progress Report details the Port of Long Beach’s landmark sustainability programs and initiatives that have made it one of the world’s most environmentally friendly seaports, while outlining a path to zero emissions, including zero-emissions projects that are in progress.

“In collaboration with its neighbors and business partners, the Port of Long Beach is driving innovation toward cleaner operations for a cleaner future. This may not be well known outside of the shipping industry and Southern California, but the Green Port Progress Report will bring more recognition to these successes,” Rex Richardson, Long Beach Mayor, said.

“Two decades ago, the Port of Long Beach committed to a Green Port, addressing improvements to both water and air quality,” Mario Cordero, Port of Long Beach CEO, noted.

“Today, these efforts have evolved into zero-emissions goals. Yet it’s undeniable we have made tremendous progress on our Green Port commitment through our air quality, water and habitat restoration programs, green construction practices and clean energy and technology development that the public can learn about in this report.”

As part of the Clean Air Action Plan, POLB and the Port of Los Angeles created in 2006 a strategy for reducing air pollution emissions from evergy port-related source – trucks, forklifts, trains, ships, tugboats and more.

In 2017, in partnership with the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach updated the Clean Air Action Plan with goals for zero-emissions operations. The Green Port Progress Report examines what the Port is doing to overcome challenges such as technology readiness, regulatory pressures, funding needs and energy supplies in pursuit of zero-emissions operations.

Future work at the Port of Long Beach includes charging stations for electric trucks, shore power expansion, hydrogen fueling facilities, charging stations for zero-emissions locomotives and more.

In addition to its efforts to clean cargo operations, the port has also committed $65 million to the Community Grants Program, funding local projects aimed at improving environmental health for communities around the port.

In other news, the US government published in December 2024 a new action plan to steer its maritime sector toward a sustainable future. The government presented near-term and long-term actions to achieve substantial emissions reductions in the maritime sector by 2050.

