Following FPSO restart, North Sea operator achieves first oil lifting

Exploration & Production
August 22, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

After resuming production from a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel in the North Sea, Serica Energy, a UK-based upstream oil and gas player, has completed the first lifting of oil from this unit, which is deployed on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Thanks to the restart of the FPSO Triton in July 2025, Serica has managed to get the first oil lifting out of the way, as the production continues to ramp up in line with the previously stated plan, with the resumption of production from certain wells on the Bittern field followed by wells on the Evelyn, Gannet E, and Guillemot West fields being brought online.

According to the North Sea operator, the Triton hub production over the last two weeks has averaged 20,000 boepd net to the firm, a figure that is set to rise as more wells come back online as part of the planned start-up sequence, including productive wells from the Bittern and Gannet E fields.

The company underlines that new wells drilled on the Guillemot North West and Evelyn fields are also scheduled to be brought onstream for the first time. Serica’s total portfolio production averaged over 50,000 boepd in the days before the production boost at the Bruce hub for the annual maintenance period, which began as planned on August 6 and is scheduled to last for 12 days.

The UK player retains production guidance for the year of 33,000 to 35,000 boepd. The FPSO Triton, located in Block 21/30, approximately 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) east of Aberdeen, produces oil and gas from the BitternClaphamPictSaxon, and Guillemot area, with fields tied back to the vessel via subsea facilities comprising a series of pipelines and manifolds.

The merger talks between Serica Energy and EnQuest over a potential business combination represent an opportunity to expand the offshore footprint, if successful, resulting in the establishment of a larger combined company with a total market capitalization of nearly $1 billion.

