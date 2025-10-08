North Sea FPSO closing in on restart date

FPSO Triton
October 8, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based upstream oil and gas player Serica Energy is engaged in talks with Dana Petroleum to come up with a way to improve the performance of a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is being prepared to resume limited production from Serica’s North Sea asset on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

FPSO Triton; Source: EnerMech

Following a notification from Dana Petroleum, as the operator of the FPSO Triton, about a temporary reduction in production while further maintenance was underway, the subsea intervention work on the Bittern field was moved to November 2025.

With production running at a significantly reduced rate due to a vibration issue within the compression trains on the FPSO Triton, normal production operations were expected to resume around the end of September, upon the completion of the required repairs.

However, an issue with the flare system on the Dana Petroleum-operated FPSO resulted in a temporary suspension of production from September 30. Serica has been advised by the operator that the unit is likely to be back online shortly.

Previously, production deferrals reduced Serica’s production guidance for 2025 to 29,000-32,000 boepd from 33,000 to 35,000 boepd. As the production rates are expected to be severely limited until the root cause of the problem is identified and resolved, the North Sea player now expects production to be below the previously communicated guidance range.

A vibration issue within the compression trains on the FPSO Triton led to work being undertaken on the A compressor, which was subsequently completed on September 23, resulting in production of 25,000 boepd net to Serica, delivered shortly afterward.

Chris Cox, Serica’s CEO, highlighted: “It is incredibly frustrating to once again be reporting on a non-operated asset that should be performing better than it is. We are stepping up talks with the operator regarding the future running of the Triton FPSO, aiming to deliver a more robust performance for all stakeholders with production levels that match the subsurface potential.”

Located in Block 21/30, approximately 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) east of Aberdeen, the FPSO Triton produces oil and gas from the BitternClaphamPictSaxon, and Guillemot area, with fields tied back to the vessel via subsea facilities comprising a series of pipelines and manifolds.

