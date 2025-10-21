Dana-operated FPSO Triton lies approximately 6 km to the northeast in the UK Central North Sea; Source: Tailwind Energy
Home Fossil Energy North Sea FPSO back online after temporary production halt

North Sea FPSO back online after temporary production halt

October 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-based upstream oil and gas player Serica Energy has disclosed the restart of production from a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is deployed at its North Sea asset on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

Following an issue with the flare system on the FPSO Triton, which resulted in a temporary suspension of production, Serica claims that production resumed at a limited level shortly after October 8.

As a result, the operator of the vessel, Dana Petroleum, has ramped up production, which has now reached a rate of over 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) net to Serica.

With production deferrals in mind, the UK oil and gas player reduced its production guidance for 2025 to 29,000-32,000 boepd from 33,000-35,000 boepd. 

Situated in Block 21/30, around 120 miles (193.12 kilometers) east of Aberdeen, the FPSO Triton produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, and Guillemot area.

The FPSO operator previously moved subsea intervention work on the Bittern field to November 2025.

This production resumption comes shortly after Serica set the wheels in motion to buy BP’s 32% non-operated working interest in two licenses in the UK Central North Sea. 

