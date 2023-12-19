Following Gulf of Mexico project delivery, Trendsetter working for Woodside again

December 19, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Almost two months after the delivery of subsea equipment for Woodside Energy in the Gulf of Mexico, Texas-based oil and gas services company Trendsetter Engineering has begun work on another Woodside project.

Source: Trendsetter Engineering

Trendsetter Engineering (TEI) has won a contract with Woodside Energy to provide several subsea manifolds with foundations, valves, and connection systems to support the Trion project off the coast of Mexico.

The contract award follows a detailed engineering phase that kicked off in 2022 to refine critical components of the project.

The company’s scope of work includes engineering, design, manufacture, and installation support of its TCS subsea connectors for both the production and gathering systems, multiple production and injection manifolds and their foundations. Trendsetter will use Advanced Technology Valve’s (ATV) expertise in providing subsea valves for use in the subsea production and gathering systems.

“We are thrilled to build on our already strong relationship with Woodside and look forward to a successful execution of the Trion project,” said Tony Matson, Vice President of Projects at Trendsetter Engineering. “Trion is a world-class, deep-water development for Mexico and we could not be more proud that Woodside and their partner, Pemex, have selected Trendsetter to supply this equipment.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Trendsetter’s equipment deliveries for Woodside’s Shenzi North project, which featured multiple manifolds with foundations, several jumpers and connection systems, and the industry’s first subsea deepwater High Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS) to be installed in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Located in a water depth of 2,500 meters, approximately 180 kilometers off the Mexican coastline and 30 kilometers south of the Mexico/U.S. maritime border, Trion was discovered in 2012 by PEMEX.

BHP Petroleum acquired an interest in 2017, which became part of Woodside’s portfolio in 2022. The project will be developed through an FPU with an oil production capacity of 100,000 barrels per day, which will be connected to an FSO vessel with a capacity of 950,000 barrels of oil.

The final investment decision (FID) was announced in June, and Woodside in August received a stamp of approval from the Mexican regulator Comision Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH) for the project’s field development plan (FDP). First oil is targeted for 2028.

Earlier this month, Houston-based Gate Energy was awarded a commissioning contract for the FPU destined for the deepwater oil project.