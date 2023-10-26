Trendsetter delivers subsea equipment for Woodside in Gulf of Mexico

October 26, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Texas-based oil and gas services company Trendsetter Engineering has completed the delivery of subsea equipment for Woodside Energy’s field in the Gulf of Mexico, recently brought on stream.

Source: Trendsetter Engineering

Under the contract secured in 2021, the Houston-headquartered company delivered two subsea manifolds, two high integrity pressure protection systems (HIPPS), along with TCS clamp connectors to Woodside Energy for use in the Shenzi North Field in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to Trendsetter Engineering, the delivery and subsequent start-up of the two, well-based HIPPS modules represent the first fully sanctioned and operational subsea HIPPS units in the region.

The company notes that by using HIPPS modules, existing flowlines, risers, and topside facilities can be utilized to cost-effectively tie in the Shenzi North development to the existing Shenzi TLP.

Trendsetter partnered with Proserv for the HIPPS control system and ATV for provision of the HIPPS shutdown valves.

“We are thrilled to see the successful deployment of Trendsetter’s advanced manifold, HIPPS, and connector technology as part of the Shenzi North Project,” said Ron Downing, President of Trendsetter Engineering. “Trendsetter developed the critical HIPPS manifolds and supported the project through to start-up. Woodside Energy is an outstanding operator, and we look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with them on future projects.”

The Shenzi conventional oil and gas field is located approximately 195 kilometers off the coast of Louisiana in the Green Canyon protraction area.

Shenzi North, the first development phase of the Greater Wildling mini-basin, was discovered in 2017. It is a two-well subsea tie-back that takes advantage of the existing Shenzi infrastructure to increase the production capacity of the asset.

Woodside is the operator of Shenzi North with a 72% stake, with Repsol holding 28%.

The Australian company in mid-September reported that it had brought on stream the deepwater oil project ahead of the targeted first oil in 2024.