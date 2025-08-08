Back to overview
Home Subsea Following upgrades, European JV-owned cable layer goes to 1.1 GW Irish offshore wind farm

Vessels
August 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

A cable-laying vessel (CLV) jointly owned by the UK’s Enshore Subsea and Belgian Herbosch-Kiere has undergone a targeted upgrade program following the completion of a project in Senegal.

CMOS Installer. Source: Enshore Subsea

Under a $200 million contract, the companies’ Dakar Marine Link joint venture was in charge of delivering onshore and offshore works for two submarine cable links as part of the Senegal Power Compact project, on behalf of client MCA-Sénégal II.

The project, which aims to revolutionize Senegal’s power infrastructure and provide sustainable electricity to millions of people, is a grant agreement between Senegal and the U.S., managed between MCA-Sénégal II and the Millennium Challenge Corporation, an independent U.S. government development agency.

The CLV CMOS Installer in mid-May finished laying the second of two 16-kilometer, 225 kV submarine cables between Cap des Biches and Bel Air, completing the offshore connection across Gorée Bay.

Following the completion of works in Senegal, the vessel underwent a targeted upgrade program in Santander, which included carousel extension, ROV gate installation, and A-frame foundation improvements to expand its operational envelope for future scopes.

CMOS Installer is currently engaged in export cable installation at one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind projects, the 1.1 GW Inch Cape.

